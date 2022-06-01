1 suspect arrested, 1 at-large in murder of Aiken driver

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting nearly a month ago that left a man dead in a car in the middle of the roadway.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety said Wednesday that officers had arrested Javon Croft, 24, of Aiken.

He’s one of two suspects in the May 3 shooting death of 49-year-old Charles L. Bradley, of Aiken, near the intersection of Hampton Ave and Assembly Street.

HOW TO HELP Anyone with information is urged to call 803-642-7620 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers using the P3 Tips app or going to CrimeSC.com and clicking “Submit a Tip.” Tips may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

After being arrested at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Croft was booked into Aiken County jail on charges of murder, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and armed robbery, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety

Another suspect, Freddie Lee Simpkins, 33, of North Augusta, remains at-large, according to authorities. Simpkins has active warrants for murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and several drug charges, authorities said Wednesday.

Freddie Lee Simpkins (WRDW)

Bradley was found dead after Aiken police officers responded around 11:04 p.m. May 3 to investigate a report of gunfire at Hampton Avenue and Assembly Street.

Once there, authorities found a Nissan Versa stopped on Hampton Avenue at Assembly Street. The driver, Bradley, was unresponsive and was pronounced dead on the scene from at least one gunshot wound.

The incident was one of three reports of gunshots investigated that night by the Aiken Department of Public Safety. The others were at 676 Aldrich St. and 1316 Aldrich St.

At the Aldrich Street locations in Crosland Park, officers found damage to residences from gunfire, but there were no injuries.

Bradley’s slaying came amid a wave of violent crime in the CSRA that’s affecting both sides of the Savannah River.

Deadly crimes since April 14 in the CSRA include:

