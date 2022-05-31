WATCH: Rep. Clyburn to speak at groundbreaking ceremony for Orangeburg Bypass Corridor project

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Rep. James E. Clyburn and South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers are scheduled to take part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the U.S. Highway 21/178 Bypass Corridor in Orangeburg.

The 2 p.m. ceremony will take place on the SC State pedestrian overpass on Chestnut Street. WIS will live stream this on our digital platforms.

The project is part of an upgrade for pedestrian safety and connectivity. It was coordinated through the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the Lower Savannah Council of Government and Orangeburg County.

The project includes rehabilitated sidewalks, landscaped and fenced medians, stairs for the state pedestrian overpass and other improvements at the intersections of U.S. Highway 601, Goff Ave and Wilkinson Blvd.

Clyburn helped to secure federal funding for this project.

Also scheduled to attend are:

SCDOT Deputy Secretary for Engineering Leland Colvin

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold M. Young

County Councilwoman Deloris Frazier

Mayor of Orangeburg Michael C. Butler

Chairman of the Lower Savannah Council of Governments Bill Robinson

Chairman of Lake Marion Regional Water Agency Johnnie Wright, Sr.

