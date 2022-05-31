SkyView
VIDEO: Cayce police release footage of alleged assault of student by assistant principal

Investigators released footage of an alleged assault on a student by an assistant principal in Cayce.
Investigators released footage of an alleged assault on a student by an assistant principal in Cayce.(Cayce Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department issued a statement Tuesday and released footage of an alleged assault involving involving a Brookland Cayce High School assistant principal.

On May 25, 2022 Leon Brunson was involved in an incident with a student that led to charges of assault. The video investigators released showed Brunson slammed a student to the ground after breaking up a fight.

Investigators said the students had left the building and were walking away at the time Brunson grabbed one. In a statement the department said,

“The Cayce Police Department has a zero tolerance policy for violence in our schools. The charge of Unlawful Conduct Towards a Child stems from Brunson not protecting the mental, physical health or safety of a student.”

“Body slamming a child is not the “action that is reasonable to stop a fight,” as the School Administration has stated they determined in their investigation. Nor did it occur during the fight.”

Brookland Cayce High School administrator released after allegedly assaulting, injuring student

A separate video was released by investigators from a similar incident in March 2020 where Brunson was seen using a similar throw on a child.

Investigators wrote, “As we do under normal investigative procedures, Brunson was afforded the opportunity to provide a voluntary statement. He declined.”

Brunson is charged with Assault in the 3rd Degree and Unlawful Conduct Towards a Child.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

