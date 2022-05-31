SkyView
University of South Carolina grad student receives award from Governor McMaster for work on suicide prevention

By Hannah Cumler
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A graduate student from the University of South Carolina’s Medical School recently received South Carolina’s most prestigious service award, for his work on suicide prevention.

Bradley Quarles went to the UofSC’s Nursing School and is now studying to be a nurse anesthetist at UofSC’s School of Medicine Columbia.

However, when he was an undergraduate student, Quarles experienced immense loss after one of his family members took their own life.

After going through the traumatic experience, and given his medical knowledge, Quarles started to look for ways to raise mental health awareness and prevent suicide.

It was through his drive to make a difference that all students at the University of South Carolina now have the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number listed on the back of their student identification cards.

Quarles also sparked legislation at the state level with the Student Identification Card Suicide Prevention Act.

The bill, which was signed in 2021, requires all public and private colleges and universities in the state, along with all public schools serving 7-12 grades, to provide the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number and additional crisis resources on the back of student ids.

As a result of his life-changing work, Quarles was recently awarded the Order of the Silver Crescent by Governor Henry McMaster. The award is the state’s most prestigious service award and Quarles is believed to be the first UofSC College of Nursing and School of Medicine Columbia student to receive it.

