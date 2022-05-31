Undercover child sex sting arrests 11 men across the Midlands
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - An undercover operation led to the arrest of 11 men in the Midlands this month. Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a release,
“Officers pretended to be underage teenagers as the suspects messaged them through social media apps. After the suspect asked to meet with ‘the child,’ detectives were staged at a predetermined meeting spot to arrest them.”
“There is no doubt about the intent of these suspects when the messages and images they sent are reviewed.”
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department served as the host agency for the investigation along with the Lexington Police Department and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
The operation included participation from these law enforcement agencies:
- Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force
- FBI
- Homeland Security Investigations
- U.S. Secret Service
- Naval Criminal Investigative Service
- U.S. Marshals Service
- City of Cayce Police Department
- Mount Pleasant Police Department
- Charleston County Sheriff’s Office
- Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
- Marion County Sheriff’s Office City of Aiken
- South Carolina Government Department of Public Safety
- Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
- West Columbia Police Department
- Irmo Police Department
- Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office
- Camden Police Department, SC
Officials said the following individuals were arrested and charged:
- Christopher Michael Alexander, 30, Gilbert, South Carolina – first-degree attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18, criminal solicitation of a minor, second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor
- Bryan Keith Beane, 61, Kings Mountain, North Carolina – three counts of third-degree attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted second-degree criminal sexual conduct, attempted unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18, criminal solicitation of a minor, possession of a weapon during a violent crime
- Jason Brandon Davis, 41, Lexington, South Carolina – two counts of criminal conspiracy, promoting the prostitution of a minor, two counts of second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor
- Rodney Carlton Fussell, 25, Leesville, South Carolina – second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor, promoting the prostitution of a minor
- Terry Dwayne Goins Jr., 23, Gilbert, South Carolina – attempted second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, criminal solicitation of a minor
- Nicholas Banks Jeffcoat, 33, Columbia, South Carolina – criminal solicitation of a minor
- Robert Mitchum Nichols, 67, Florence, South Carolina – criminal solicitation of a minor, second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor\
- Karl Jordan Platt, 28, Columbia, South Carolina – second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor, criminal solicitation of a minor
- George Stanley Sawyer Jr., 42, Lexington, South Carolina – first-degree attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, criminal solicitation of a minor, second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor, attempted unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18
- Hunter Allen Trammell, 20, Newberry, South Carolina – second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, criminal solicitation of a minor
- Terry William Volcke, 29, Elgin, South Carolina – criminal solicitation of a minor, three counts of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18
“This operation is the result of strong relationships among law enforcement at the federal, state and local levels.” Koon said.
Investigators shared that more individuals may be charged in this operation.
