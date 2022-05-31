Undercover child sex sting arrests 11 men across the Midlands

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - An undercover operation led to the arrest of 11 men in the Midlands this month. Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a release,

“Officers pretended to be underage teenagers as the suspects messaged them through social media apps. After the suspect asked to meet with ‘the child,’ detectives were staged at a predetermined meeting spot to arrest them.”

“There is no doubt about the intent of these suspects when the messages and images they sent are reviewed.”

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department served as the host agency for the investigation along with the Lexington Police Department and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

The operation included participation from these law enforcement agencies:

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force

FBI

Homeland Security Investigations

U.S. Secret Service

Naval Criminal Investigative Service

U.S. Marshals Service

City of Cayce Police Department

Mount Pleasant Police Department

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Marion County Sheriff’s Office City of Aiken

South Carolina Government Department of Public Safety

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

West Columbia Police Department

Irmo Police Department

Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office

Camden Police Department, SC

Officials said the following individuals were arrested and charged:

Christopher Michael Alexander, 30, Gilbert, South Carolina – first-degree attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18, criminal solicitation of a minor, second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor

Christopher Alexander Michael (LCSD)

Bryan Keith Beane, 61, Kings Mountain, North Carolina – three counts of third-degree attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted second-degree criminal sexual conduct, attempted unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18, criminal solicitation of a minor, possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Brian Keith Beane (KCSO)

Jason Brandon Davis, 41, Lexington, South Carolina – two counts of criminal conspiracy, promoting the prostitution of a minor, two counts of second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor

Jason Brandon Davis (LCSD)

Rodney Carlton Fussell, 25, Leesville, South Carolina – second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor, promoting the prostitution of a minor

Rodney Carlton Fussell (LCSD)

Terry Dwayne Goins Jr., 23, Gilbert, South Carolina – attempted second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, criminal solicitation of a minor

Terry Goins (LCSD)

Nicholas Banks Jeffcoat, 33, Columbia, South Carolina – criminal solicitation of a minor

Nicholas Banks Jeffcoat (LCSD)

Robert Mitchum Nichols, 67, Florence, South Carolina – criminal solicitation of a minor, second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor\

Robert Mitchum Nichols (LCSD)

Karl Jordan Platt, 28, Columbia, South Carolina – second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor, criminal solicitation of a minor

Karl Jordan Platt (LCSD)

George Stanley Sawyer Jr., 42, Lexington, South Carolina – first-degree attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, criminal solicitation of a minor, second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor, attempted unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18

George Stanley Sawyer (LCSD)

Hunter Allen Trammell, 20, Newberry, South Carolina – second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, criminal solicitation of a minor

Hunter Allen Trammell (LCSD)

Terry William Volcke, 29, Elgin, South Carolina – criminal solicitation of a minor, three counts of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18

Terry William Volcke (LCSD)

“This operation is the result of strong relationships among law enforcement at the federal, state and local levels.” Koon said.

Investigators shared that more individuals may be charged in this operation.

