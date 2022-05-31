South Carolina primary voting and what’s on the ballot
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As early voting kicks off in South Carolina here’s a look at some of the races on the ballot during the primary.
In the case where a single candidate is listed, that primary race was either cancelled or other other candidates failed to make the ballot. That candidate will move on to the general election in November.
U.S. Senate
Democratic Senate Primary Candidates
- Catherine Fleming Bruce
- Angela Geter
- Krystle Matthews
Republican Senate Primary Candidates
- Tim Scott (Incumbent)
U.S. House of Representatives
2nd Congressional District
Democratic Primary Candidates
- Judd Larkins
Republican Primary Candidates
- Joe Wilson (Incumbent)
3rd Congressional District
Democratic Primary Candidates
- No candidates filed in this race
Republican Primary Candidates
- Jeff Duncan (Incumbent)
5th Congressional District
Democratic Primary Candidates
- Kevin Eckert
- Evangeline Hundley
Republican Primary Candidates
- Ralph Norman (Incumbent)
6th Congressional District
Democratic Primary Candidates
- James Clyburn (Incumbent)
- Michael Addison
- Gregg Marcel Dixon
Republican Primary Candidates
- Duke Buckner
- A. Sonia Morris
GOVERNOR
Democratic Primary Candidates
- Carlton Boyd
- Joe Cunningham
- Mia Mcleod
- Calvin McMillan
- William Williams
Republican Primary Candidates
- Henry McMaster (Incumbent)
- Harrison Musselwhite
Attorney General
Democratic Primary Candidates
No candidates filed in this race.
Republican Primary Candidates
- Alan Wilson (Incumbent)
- Lauren Martel
Secretary of State
Democratic Primary Candidates
- Rosemounda Peggy Butler
Republican Primary Candidates
- Mark Hammond (Incumbent)
- Keith Blandford
Treasurer
Democratic Primary Candidates
No candidates filed in this race.
Republican Primary Candidates
- Curtis Loftis (Incumbent)
Comptroller
Democratic Primary Candidates
No candidates filed in this race.
Republican Primary Candidates
- Richard Eckstrom (Incumbent)
Superintendent of Education
Democratic Primary Candidates
- Gary Burgress
- Lisa Ellis
- Jerry Govan Jr.
Republican Primary Candidates
- Travis Bedson
- Bryan Chapman
- Kizzi Gibson
- Lynda Leventis-Well
- Kathy Maness
- Ellen Weaver
Agriculture Commissioner
Democratic Primary Candidates
No candidates filed in this race.
Republican Primary Candidates
- Hugh Weathers (Incumbent)
- Bill Bledson
- Bob Rozier Jr.
