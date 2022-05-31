South Carolina primary voting and what’s on the ballot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As early voting kicks off in South Carolina here’s a look at some of the races on the ballot during the primary.

In the case where a single candidate is listed, that primary race was either cancelled or other other candidates failed to make the ballot. That candidate will move on to the general election in November.

U.S. Senate

Democratic Senate Primary Candidates

Catherine Fleming Bruce

Angela Geter

Krystle Matthews

Republican Senate Primary Candidates

Tim Scott (Incumbent)

U.S. House of Representatives

2nd Congressional District

Democratic Primary Candidates

Judd Larkins

Republican Primary Candidates

Joe Wilson (Incumbent)

3rd Congressional District

Democratic Primary Candidates

No candidates filed in this race

Republican Primary Candidates

Jeff Duncan (Incumbent)

5th Congressional District

Democratic Primary Candidates

Kevin Eckert

Evangeline Hundley

Republican Primary Candidates

Ralph Norman (Incumbent)

6th Congressional District

Democratic Primary Candidates

James Clyburn (Incumbent)

Michael Addison

Gregg Marcel Dixon

Republican Primary Candidates

Duke Buckner

A. Sonia Morris

GOVERNOR

Democratic Primary Candidates

Carlton Boyd

Joe Cunningham

Mia Mcleod

Calvin McMillan

William Williams

Republican Primary Candidates

Henry McMaster (Incumbent)

Harrison Musselwhite

Attorney General

Democratic Primary Candidates

No candidates filed in this race.

Republican Primary Candidates

Alan Wilson (Incumbent)

Lauren Martel

Secretary of State

Democratic Primary Candidates

Rosemounda Peggy Butler

Republican Primary Candidates

Mark Hammond (Incumbent)

Keith Blandford

Treasurer

Democratic Primary Candidates

No candidates filed in this race.

Republican Primary Candidates

Curtis Loftis (Incumbent)

Comptroller

Democratic Primary Candidates

No candidates filed in this race.

Republican Primary Candidates

Richard Eckstrom (Incumbent)

Superintendent of Education

Democratic Primary Candidates

Gary Burgress

Lisa Ellis

Jerry Govan Jr.

Republican Primary Candidates

Travis Bedson

Bryan Chapman

Kizzi Gibson

Lynda Leventis-Well

Kathy Maness

Ellen Weaver

Agriculture Commissioner

Democratic Primary Candidates

No candidates filed in this race.

Republican Primary Candidates

Hugh Weathers (Incumbent)

Bill Bledson

Bob Rozier Jr.

