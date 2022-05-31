SkyView
South Carolina primary voting and what’s on the ballot

File Photo (AP)
File Photo (AP)(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As early voting kicks off in South Carolina here’s a look at some of the races on the ballot during the primary.

RELATED COVERAGE:

What changes to SC’s voting law will mean for June primary, future elections

In the case where a single candidate is listed, that primary race was either cancelled or other other candidates failed to make the ballot. That candidate will move on to the general election in November.

U.S. Senate

Democratic Senate Primary Candidates

  • Catherine Fleming Bruce
  • Angela Geter
  • Krystle Matthews

Republican Senate Primary Candidates

  • Tim Scott (Incumbent)

U.S. House of Representatives

2nd Congressional District

Democratic Primary Candidates

  • Judd Larkins

Republican Primary Candidates

  • Joe Wilson (Incumbent)

3rd Congressional District

Democratic Primary Candidates

  • No candidates filed in this race

Republican Primary Candidates

  • Jeff Duncan (Incumbent)

5th Congressional District

Democratic Primary Candidates

  • Kevin Eckert
  • Evangeline Hundley

Republican Primary Candidates

  • Ralph Norman (Incumbent)

6th Congressional District

Democratic Primary Candidates

  • James Clyburn (Incumbent)
  • Michael Addison
  • Gregg Marcel Dixon

Republican Primary Candidates

  • Duke Buckner
  • A. Sonia Morris

GOVERNOR

Democratic Primary Candidates

  • Carlton Boyd
  • Joe Cunningham
  • Mia Mcleod
  • Calvin McMillan
  • William Williams

Republican Primary Candidates

  • Henry McMaster (Incumbent)
  • Harrison Musselwhite

Attorney General

Democratic Primary Candidates

No candidates filed in this race.

Republican Primary Candidates

  • Alan Wilson (Incumbent)
  • Lauren Martel

Secretary of State

Democratic Primary Candidates

  • Rosemounda Peggy Butler

Republican Primary Candidates

  • Mark Hammond (Incumbent)
  • Keith Blandford

Treasurer

Democratic Primary Candidates

No candidates filed in this race.

Republican Primary Candidates

  • Curtis Loftis (Incumbent)

Comptroller

Democratic Primary Candidates

No candidates filed in this race.

Republican Primary Candidates

  • Richard Eckstrom (Incumbent)

Superintendent of Education

Democratic Primary Candidates

  • Gary Burgress
  • Lisa Ellis
  • Jerry Govan Jr.

Republican Primary Candidates

  • Travis Bedson
  • Bryan Chapman
  • Kizzi Gibson
  • Lynda Leventis-Well
  • Kathy Maness
  • Ellen Weaver

Agriculture Commissioner

Democratic Primary Candidates

No candidates filed in this race.

Republican Primary Candidates

  • Hugh Weathers (Incumbent)
  • Bill Bledson
  • Bob Rozier Jr.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

