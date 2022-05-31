Soda City Live: Troop Appreciation extends invitation for 10th Annual Fishing Derby event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We don’t want to just celebrate our heroes who have served our country on Veterans day or Memorial Day, but every day.

Veterans will have an opportunity to participate in the 10th annual Troop Appreciation Fishing Derby put on by the nonprofit, “Troop Appreciation Foundation.”

WIS is proud to be a part of this event - teaming up with United for Veterans.

The Troop Appreciation Foundation founder, Cpt. Mike Glover says that all service people are invited to attend this event; including active members as well as Veterans.

