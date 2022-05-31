SkyView
Soda City Live: South Carolina Juneteenth Freedom Fest returns for 6th Year

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Juneteenth Freedom fest will celebrate six years in the Midlands this year.

To kick off the Juneteenth weekend, the organization will host events from the 10th of June until the 21st of June.

This year will mark the FIRST year that Juneteenth will be observed as a federal holiday.

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally commemorated holiday marking the end of slavery in the U.S.

The holiday was originally celebrated in Texas, where salves were freed nearly three years after Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

Along with the annual freedom fest, there will be Events around the Midlands, Event with Fireflies for kids (see flyer) a Gala (see flyer attached) and more.

For a full line up of events, tickets, and more information click here.

