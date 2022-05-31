SkyView
Soda City Live: Hitting a high note with the Heart of Columbia Chorus

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - At a time when the Covid-19 pandemic meant the temporary end of so many activities, one group hit a high note. With masks on and logging on to their computers, the Heart of Columbia chorus found a way around the pandemic problem. They met virtually and belted out notes through zoom sessions.

Soda City Live: Heart of Columbia Chorus
Soda City Live: Heart of Columbia Chorus(clear)

The women’s chorus works on perfecting their barbershop style sound, building musicianship through music education, enhancing leadership skills, promoting self-esteem, building relationships, and serving the community.

Jamy Claire Archer is the director of the Heart of Columbia Chorus. And Sharon Gudgel is the group’s marketing coordinator. They joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on Soda City Live to let more women throughout the midlands know about their opportunities with their group.

Soda City Live: Heart of Columbia Chorus
Soda City Live: Heart of Columbia Chorus(clear)

Get all the details about the organization at www.heartofcolumbia.com.

