Police investigating two suspected overdose deaths on Millwood Avenue

By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) said they’re investigating two suspicious deaths on Millwood Avenue.

The two men were found Sunday May 29, 2022. First responders declared them deceased at the scene.

The first man was found at 11:22 a.m. in the 2400 block of Millwood in an abandoned building. He has been identified as the 68-year-old Johnny Drayton.

The second man was found at 11:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Millwood Avenue. He has been identified as the 51-year-old Sam McCray Jr.

Based on evidence found at the scene CPD said they’re investigating the cases as suspected drug overdoses. Investigators are working with the Richland County Coroner’s Office to determine the exact causes of death and if they’re related.

So far in 2022 CPD has investigated 31 reported overdoses, 12 of them have resulted in death. Last year the department responded to 17 overdoses with 11 deaths.

On Monday May 31, 2022 officers responded to the 2400 block of Stark St. just before 9:30 a.m. on a possible overdose. First responded used two doses of Narcan and another doses was used at an area hospital.

CPD reported that the Drug Enforcement Agency is warning of, “significant risk that illegal drugs have been intentionally contaminated with fentanyl. Because of its potency and low cost, drug dealers have been mixing fentanyl with other drugs including heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine, increasing the likelihood of a fatal interaction.”

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

