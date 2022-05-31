SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Money Matters: Women and Finance

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today women are earning more, owning more and practicing more financial independence. What advice is there for women in retirement?

Josh Bradley from Capital City Financial says there are a lot of positives and a lot of challenges that women face financially.

Women often have to save more than their male counterparts due to being pulled out of the workforce more frequently for things like childbirth and taking care of others.

Bradley says it is good for women to get involved in their financial situation by speaking to a professional and voicing their concerns and needs.

Only you can take care of yourself, a lot of retirees, especially women, put others first. Bradley says it is better to take care of yourself first so you can take care of others better.

Always stay up to date on financial education and know what’s going on. Statistics show that when better educated, women make better financial decisions than men.

However, a lot of the education is built around men and their retirement and finances and so those resources are not always catered to women. The key is learning the information and then implementing in a way that will most impact you.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Police lights
Richland Co. investigators believe shooting that injured 2-year-old was accidental
Michael Lloyd
Third suspect arrested in deadly Orangeburg drive-by shooting
Oversight of South Carolina's Setoff debt collection program is facing questions after records...
“It needs oversight”: South Carolina law allows hospitals to garnish paychecks and tax refunds to collect medical debt
Zeloni Canyus Ellison who died in late January.
Mother wakes up to video of son’s grave being “stomped on,” just four months after his death
A freshwater gator was found in a tide pool in North Myrtle Beach on Sunday.
Officers remove alligator from beach in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Money Matters: Women and Finance
Money Matters: Women and Finance
Money Matters
Money Matters: Advice for Recent Retirees
Money Matters- Advice for Recent Retirees
Money Matters- Advice for Recent Retirees
Money Matters
Money Matters: Donating to Ukraine