Money Matters: Women and Finance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today women are earning more, owning more and practicing more financial independence. What advice is there for women in retirement?

Josh Bradley from Capital City Financial says there are a lot of positives and a lot of challenges that women face financially.

Women often have to save more than their male counterparts due to being pulled out of the workforce more frequently for things like childbirth and taking care of others.

Bradley says it is good for women to get involved in their financial situation by speaking to a professional and voicing their concerns and needs.

Only you can take care of yourself, a lot of retirees, especially women, put others first. Bradley says it is better to take care of yourself first so you can take care of others better.

Always stay up to date on financial education and know what’s going on. Statistics show that when better educated, women make better financial decisions than men.

However, a lot of the education is built around men and their retirement and finances and so those resources are not always catered to women. The key is learning the information and then implementing in a way that will most impact you.

