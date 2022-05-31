Lexington One names Dr. Gerrita Postlewait to interim superintendent

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees announced a new interim superintendent.

The board unanimously voted Dr. Gerrita Postlewait to the position, effective July 1, 2022. She replaces Dr. Gregory Little who is resigning at the end of June. Little accepted a position in the South Carolina Technical College System.

Postlewait has 22 years of experience and most recently served as the superintendent of the Charleston County School District for the past six years.

She has also served as superintendent of Horry County Schools for ten years and Wetzel County Schools in West Virginia for six years.

“Dr. Postlewait is an experienced and highly-regarded educational leader with many years of experience,” said Board Chair Anne Marie Green.

The board said Postlewait will receive a salary of $18,250 a month while serving as the interim superintendent. The search for a permanent replacement is ongoing and the board said they hope to fill the position by fall 2022.

