Husband of Food Network winner convicted in child’s beating death to be sentenced

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Jerry “Austin” Robinson is set to be sentenced on Thursday for his role in the death of 3-year-old foster daughter Victoria Smith.

Robinson pleaded guilty to homicide by child abuse in April.

He testified against his wife, Ariel Robinson, in her trial earlier this month in exchange for a lighter sentence. After less than two hours of deliberation, a jury convicted Ariel Robinson and she was sentenced to life in prison.

Prosecutors demonstrated in the trial that Ariel Robinson was the one who brutally beat Tori, causing her death from internal bleeding. However, Jerry Robinson was aware of the beating and did not immediately seek help for the toddler.

Jerry Robinson faces 10 to 20 years in prison.

He will appear before Judge Letitia Verdin on Thursday at noon for sentencing.

