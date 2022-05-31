Loaded gun found at Richland Northeast High School, student charged

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland Northeast High School student has been charged after officials found a loaded gun in his backpack.

The School Resource Officer was alerted through social media that a 15-year-old male student had a gun. When the SRO approached the student, he admitted to having the loaded pistol, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The teen is charged with unlawful carry, possession of a firearm on school grounds and possession of a pistol under 18.

There is no evidence that anyone was shown or threatened with the gun, according to deputies.

The teen will be booked into the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.