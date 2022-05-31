Florence man accused of randomly shooting at cars, killing 8-year-old boy

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An eight-year-old boy was shot and killed in Florence County over the weekend while riding in a car with his dad, according to the coroner’s office.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were around 2 p.m. Saturday to Old River Road to a call about multiple shots being fired at cars that were passing by the area.

Coroner Keith von Lutcken said during the shooting, a father and his eight-year-old son were hit.

Von Lutcken identified the child as Quarius Dunham who was from New Hampshire.

The coroner said the father was hit in the leg and is expected to survive while the eight-year-old was hit in the neck. Von Lutcken said Quarius was taken off life support late Sunday. An autopsy on the child will be done at MUSC on Friday morning.

Shortly after responding to the area, the FCSO SWAT team found 40-year-old Charles Allen and took him into custody after a brief standoff at his home along Old River Road.

Investigators determined that Allen fired multiple random rounds at passing cars on Old River Road. No motive has been determined for the shooting.

He faces several charges including murder and attempted murder.

Allen is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.

