FIRST ALERT- We have made it to the unofficial start of Summer, but it is officially HOT in South Carolina!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis (wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

Daytime highs temperatures will go up to the 90s for the remainder of the week. Humidity will increase as we inch closer to the end of the week

Rain chances return to the forecast late Thursday and Friday

In the tropics, There’s a 40% chance of tropical development for the remnants of Hurricane Agatha moving into the Gulf of Mexico.

wis (wis weather)

First Alert Summary

High pressure is back in charge of our weather, and we will be able to enjoy a few days of quiet/ storm-free conditions.

Tuesday will feature sunshine and a few passing clouds with highs in the low 90s and it will be more humid.

We reach the mid 90s by Wednesday afternoon with highs reaching 96. Skies are mostly sunny as high pressure holds on to the region. There is a slight chance (20%) that a storms could develop in the afternoon because of the heating of the day.

wis (wis weather)

Thursday we have mid to upper 90s as southern flow takes hold. Expect mostly sunny skies once again and the air is a bit muggy. There’s a 40% chance of some storms for the late evening hours.

A cold front moves in Friday and that brings a continuations of the 40% chance of rain and storms for the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 80s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. The best chance of rain is in the late afternoon and evening.

Saturday is a bit cooler as the front has passed through the region. Lows are in the mid to upper 60s and highs reach the mid 80s.

wis (wis weather)

Forecast Update

Tuesday: Sunshine and clouds with some humidity and highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Mid 90s with sunshine and a few passing clouds with more humidity.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a humidity and temps in the mid 90s. A 20% chance for a shower or two.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance for a few late afternoon storms. Highs in the upper 80s and humid.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the mid 80s. There’s a 20% chance of an afternoon storm.

wis (wis weather)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.