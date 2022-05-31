SkyView
Elevated algae levels cause earthy water taste in Downtown Columbia

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have responded to customers’ complaints of an earthy taste in the water.

Over the weekend, the Canal Treatment Plant was impacted according to officials.

The taste and odor of the water is the cause of elevated algae in the water.

According to the City of Columbia, the water is being treated by using activated carbon to reduce the taste and odor issues.

To learn more about the issue click here.

For taste and odor problems that need immediate attention, call the Customer Care line at 803-535-3300.

