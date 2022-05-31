SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Early voting in South Carolina begins Tuesday

Early voting begins next week in South Carolina
Early voting begins next week in South Carolina(WTOC)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina begins regular early voting across the state for the first time ever Tuesday.

In-person absentee voting was replaced after Governor Henry McMaster signed the bill into law allowing anyone to cast a ballot without an excuse for the first two weeks before election day.

Any voter can visit an early-voting location in their county and vote as they would at their regular polling place on Election Day.

South Carolina’s primaries are June 14 and early voting is available every day except for Saturdays and Sundays.

Polling places will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 10.

Anyone who plans to vote early will need their ID or voter registration card to take part.

Absentee by mail

To vote absentee by mail, voters will need to request an absentee application by phone, mail, or in person at your county voter registration office.

Voters will complete, sign, and return the application to your county voter registration office by mail or in person.

The old application will be accepted through Tuesday, May 31. After May 31, only new applications meeting current requirements will be accepted. The deadline tot return a new application is June 3.

Voters will received their absentee ballot in the mail and must return the ballot to your county voter registration office by mail or in person no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.

MORE NEWS: Man shot during altercation at apartment complex in Anderson dies, coroner says

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Richland Co. two-year-old shot at apartment complex
Michael Lloyd
Third suspect arrested in deadly Orangeburg drive-by shooting
Oversight of South Carolina's Setoff debt collection program is facing questions after records...
“It needs oversight”: South Carolina law allows hospitals to garnish paychecks and tax refunds to collect medical debt
Zeloni Canyus Ellison who died in late January.
Mother wakes up to video of son’s grave being “stomped on,” just four months after his death
A freshwater gator was found in a tide pool in North Myrtle Beach on Sunday.
Officers remove alligator from beach in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- We have made it to the unofficial start of Summer, but it is officially HOT in South Carolina!
Police lights
Richland Co. two-year-old shot at apartment complex
Columbia Water Continues to Treat for Earthy Water Taste
Elevated algae levels cause earthy water taste in downtown Columbia
Two-year-old shot at apartment complex
Two-year-old shot at apartment complex