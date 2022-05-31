SkyView
CPD investigates suspicious death on Millwood Avenue

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police Department and Richland County Coroner’s Office are investigating the suspicious deaths of two men on Millwood Ave.

On Sunday, May 29, the two men were pronounced dead at both scenes.

68-year-old Johnny Drayton was found at an abandoned building on 2480 Millwood Dr. around 11:22 a.m.

The second victim, 51-year-old Sam McCray was found at 2559 Millwood Avenue around 11: 30 a.m.

Investigators say drug paraphernalia was found near both bodies, but toxicology results are not back yet.

CPD’s Organized Crime and Narcotics (OCN) Unit is working with the RCCO to determine the causes of death for both men and if the two incidents are related.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

