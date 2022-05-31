SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Body of baby found buried in backyard during sexual assault investigation in Texas

Lubbock Police say the investigation into the sexual assault started Monday when they received...
Lubbock Police say the investigation into the sexual assault started Monday when they received the report just before 11:30 a.m.(Gray News, file)
By KCBD Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) — The body of a baby was found buried in the backyard of a home in Northwest Lubbock Tuesday morning during the investigation of an ongoing sexual assault of a minor.

Lubbock police say the investigation into the sexual assault started Monday when they received the report just before 11:30 a.m. During the investigation, officers learned the body of a baby was buried in the backyard of a home in the 1100 block of North Belmont Ave.

The LPD Metro Unit took over the investigation and began searching the backyard for human remains.

The search continued to next morning when the remains were found around 9 a.m.

During the investigation, Lubbock police obtained an arrest warrant for aggravated sexual assault on a suspect in the case.

Police tried to find the suspect throughout the day Tuesday to serve the warrant.

Before police could find him, the LPD Communications Center received a call for service to help EMS at a home in Southwest Lubbock in the 5500 block of 111th Street.

Emergency personnel found the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lubbock police have not release the name of the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Richland Co. investigators believe shooting that injured 2-year-old was accidental
Michael Lloyd
Third suspect arrested in deadly Orangeburg drive-by shooting
Oversight of South Carolina's Setoff debt collection program is facing questions after records...
“It needs oversight”: South Carolina law allows hospitals to garnish paychecks and tax refunds to collect medical debt
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown...
Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting
Christopher Alexander Michael
Undercover child sex sting arrests 11 men across the Midlands

Latest News

A patas monkey grooms her two-month-old baby monkey at the Chiba Zoological Park in Chiba, near...
Two missing monkeys found, officials say
President Joe Biden meets with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the Oval Office of...
Biden talks gun control, extremism with New Zealand’s PM
The Columbia Police Department (CPD) said they’re investigating two suspicious deaths on...
Police investigating two suspected overdose deaths on Millwood Avenue
Police lights
CPD investigates suspicious death on Millwood Avenue