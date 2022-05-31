SkyView
2-year-old dead after being hit by car in Sumter

File photo of police tape.
File photo of police tape.(Canva)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A two-year-old was killed in a crash after walking into a road in Sumter.

The crash happened on May 29 at around 9:20 p.m. on West Patricia Drive near Deacon Lane.

Troopers said a car was traveling south on Deacon Lane when Isiah Barno, 2, went into the road and was hit. Isiah was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office are investigating the crash.

