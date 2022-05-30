Upstate activist pushes for identification kits to keep kids safe

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate community activist is working to help keep your kids safe if they are ever in a dangerous situation.

Freedom Fighters Upstate is working to create child identification kits. This is part of their annual Missing Children Awareness Day work.

We’re told these kits could prove to be vital in a life or death situation.

“Within each kit is an area where you can put your child’s fingerprints, a DNA sample, and hair sample, and it also has very valuable information as far as what to do if your child goes missing,” said Freedom Fighters of Upstate organizer, Traci Fant.

Anyone interested can order kits here.

