Third suspect arrested in deadly Orangeburg drive-by shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced a third suspect in the shooting death of six-year-old Winston Hunter was taken into custody early Monday.

Ravenell said 20-year-old Michael Lloyd was taken into custody around 2 a.m. in Ontario, New York.

Lloyd will face a charge of murder.

Hunter was killed in a drive-by shooting on Friday, May 13, 2022. On Sunday May 29, 2022 Ravenell announced two other suspects had been arrested.

Ethan Thorne Anderson, 19, of West Columbia was taken into custody on Friday to face a charge of murder, three counts of attempted murder and four counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. A 17-year-old suspect has also been charged in the shooting.

“We had law enforcement across the country looking for these suspects, I said we would not stop until we found them,” Ravenell said. ”A child was retiring for the night after an evening with family and friends. And now he’s gone because of these cowards,” he continued.

Ravenell said the work of the US Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force, Canandaigua City (NY) Police Dept, Ontario County (NY) Sheriff’s Department, New York State Police helped lead to the arrest.

Law enforcement in South Carolina working on the case included the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), North Police, and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

“... we’re here simply because some individuals got together in West Columbia, South Carolina and decided to ride to Woodford or North to make a buy or robbery,” Ravenell said of the case.

