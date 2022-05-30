SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: Self Defense Key Chains

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Your safety is in your hands. One business woman want to ensure you feel safe when you’re alone by giving you the power to protect yourself with her Self Defense Key chains.

Britt’s Keys and More has different options depending on your safety concerns.

This could be a great gift to a teen, mother, or anyone in the event you may have to use them.

To order your own or for more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Oversight of South Carolina's Setoff debt collection program is facing questions after records...
“It needs oversight”: South Carolina law allows hospitals to garnish paychecks and tax refunds to collect medical debt
Zeloni Canyus Ellison who died in late January.
Mother wakes up to video of son’s grave being “stomped on,” just four months after his death
Press conference for 6-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Woodford-Orangeburg
Deputies arrest two suspects in connection with the death of Winston Hunter
1 killed in Myrtle Beach motorcycle crash
Michael Lloyd
Third suspect arrested in deadly Orangeburg drive-by shooting

Latest News

Soda City Live: Citywide "Mourning of Prayer" for gun violence
Soda City Live: Citywide "Mourning of Prayer" for gun violence
Soda City Live: A Morning Prayer
Soda City Live: Citywide “Mourning of Prayer” for gun violence
Soda City Live: Grand Opening for Local Paint and Sip Venue
Soda City Live: Grand Opening for Local Paint and Sip Venue
Soda City Live: Grand Opening for Local Paint and Sip Venue
Soda City Live: Grand Opening for Local Paint and Sip Venue