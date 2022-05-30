Soda City Live: Self Defense Key Chains

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Your safety is in your hands. One business woman want to ensure you feel safe when you’re alone by giving you the power to protect yourself with her Self Defense Key chains.

Britt’s Keys and More has different options depending on your safety concerns.

This could be a great gift to a teen, mother, or anyone in the event you may have to use them.

To order your own or for more information, click here.

