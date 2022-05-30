Soda City Live: Grand Opening for Local Paint and Sip Venue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Another great business is coming to the Main Street area.

“Good Vibes” Paint and Sip event venue will host its grand opening Saturday, June 4th and it’s ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Friday, June 10th.

The Venue will be held 2510 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.