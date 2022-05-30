Soda City Live: Citywide “Mourning of Prayer” for gun violence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In response to the high level of gun violence among men and increased homicides in the Midlands and in our country - a local organization has called to action a citywide “Mourning of Prayer”.

Dr. Jacquetta Chatman is the founder of Mothers of Black Boys, INC and her organization is leading the charge for the day of prayer.

The event will begin Saturday, June 4th from 8:15am to 8:45 a.m. with a refreshing yoga session followed by prayer from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

