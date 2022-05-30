SkyView
RCSD called to Greenbrier Apartments on reports of a shooting

By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) was called to the scene of Greenbrier Apartments Monday afternoon.

Officials confirmed law enforcement has been sent to Willow Oak Dr. on reports of a shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn new details.

