Police: Two dead, including infant, in Monroe shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Monroe police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Sunday night.

According to officers, 25-year-old Darion McClendon and four-month-old Da’Mari McClendon were found shot outside a home on Morrow Avenue around 10:08 p.m.

Family members say Darion and his family were sitting on the porch having just come back from a picnic at the park when they were shot.

“They’re just shooting people just to shoot people. This man was cooking on the grill for his family, this man was having a good time with his family, and this is what happened,” said a family member of McClendon’s girlfriend.

McClendon’s girlfriend’s family said baby Da’Mari was always happy, brought his mom a lot of joy and loved Mickey Mouse.

McClendon was affectionately known as Debo, he was described as hard-working, and a caring father of two sons.

“My cousin done lost her baby and her boyfriend,” one family member said. “Debo wasn’t a bad guy. Debo went to work, they had just went to the park with my kids and their baby.”

The woman who wished to remain anonymous has children who were also at the home on Morrow Avenue when the shooting happened. She is thankful they are okay physically, but knows they’re saddened and hurt from witnessing their loved ones get killed.

Darion McClendon and his son, four-month-old Da’Mari McClendon, were shot and killed Sunday night in Monroe. (Provided photo)

“This is a very difficult time for our community and our officers in the face of this senseless act of violence,” Monroe Police Department Chief Bryan Gilliard said. “We are committed to bringing the perpetrator of this crime to justice. If anyone has any information, please come forward. We need people in the community to help us in this process.”

The family is pleading with the public to come forward and help the police make an arrest.

“Just come on please anybody, step up and let it be known who did this. All of us are hurt, we all are in pain right now, please if anybody knows anything, I mean anything, just let it be known.”

Anyone with any information about this crime should contact the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.

Check back with WBTV.com for updates, and download the free WBTV App for breaking updates.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.