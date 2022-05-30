Memorial Day brings back World War II memories for family

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Attending the Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Park is a family tradition for Harold Duncan and his brother, Dennis Duncan. The Duncan brothers lost their father, Bruce Dewitt Duncan, 26, during World War II. He died on March 29, 1945 while fighting in Germany.

“I’m honored that our dad lost his life for this country,” Harold Duncan told FOX Carolina. “I remember the spot (where) he was standing - holding me the day that he was shipped out.”

Older brother Dennis said he knew his father would not be returning home when he saw a Yellow Cab vehicle drive up to the family’s home. The same taxi service had delivered a telegram to his grandmother’s house less than three months earlier saying that their uncle was killed in action while fighting in France. Paul Delane Duncan was 23.

“It just overwhelms me to think what my grandmother went through,” Dennis Duncan said.

Their grandmother, Lily Duncan, had five sons serving in the military during World War II. The three other sons returned home. Pendleton’s American Legion hall is named after the two sons that didn’t.

Dennis and Harold Duncan said their mother, Wilma Duncan, never remarried. The brothers, who were ages 8 and 5 1/2 when their father died, said it wasn’t easy growing up without a dad. They said it brings comfort knowing that the community has remembered the sacrifices of their father, uncle and so many other World War II veterans.

“They are the greatest generation,” Harold Duncan said.

