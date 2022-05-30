SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

‘Irreplaceable’ $2 million tabernacle stolen from church, police say

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. (SOURCE: WABC)
By Kemberly Richardson and CNN
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) – A $2 million tabernacle is missing after it was stolen from a Catholic church in Brooklyn, police say.

The New York Police Department says the theft of the historic item took place sometime between Thursday evening and Saturday afternoon from the St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church.

According to authorities, the thieves used power tools to get inside the church and took the 18-karat gold tabernacle. The Diocese of Brooklyn says it dates back to the 1890s and is “irreplaceable.”

The suspects also took off the heads of angel statues in the church.

The incident is not currently being treated as a hate crime. Police are asking for the public’s help for information regarding the theft.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oversight of South Carolina's Setoff debt collection program is facing questions after records...
“It needs oversight”: South Carolina law allows hospitals to garnish paychecks and tax refunds to collect medical debt
Zeloni Canyus Ellison who died in late January.
Mother wakes up to video of son’s grave being “stomped on,” just four months after his death
Press conference for 6-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Woodford-Orangeburg
Deputies arrest two suspects in connection with the death of Winston Hunter
1 killed in Myrtle Beach motorcycle crash
Police lights
One dead, two injured in Richland Co. hit-and-run

Latest News

Tom Cruise poses for the media during the "Top Gun: Maverick" U.K. premiere at a central London...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ wins Tom Cruise 1st $100 million opening
President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris to lay a wreath at The Tomb of...
Biden sees chance of ‘rational’ Republican approach on guns
Police say two people are dead and 20 others injured in a crash that sent two cars careening...
2 killed, 20 injured after car barrels into Nebraska crowd
wis
FIRST ALERT- Temperatures are warming up this week, the humidity will being going up too!
This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Agatha, center, off the Pacific...
Pacific season’s 1st hurricane aims at Mexico tourist zone