SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Hepatitis A cases potentially linked to organic strawberries

The brands of organic strawberries involved are FreshKampo and HEB and were sold at Aldi,...
The brands of organic strawberries involved are FreshKampo and HEB and were sold at Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s and Walmart, among a few other stores.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in three states that is potentially linked to fresh organic strawberries.

Federal health officials say there have been 17 hepatitis A cases reported as part of the outbreak in California, Minnesota and North Dakota.

The vaccine-preventable liver infection has resulted in 12 hospitalizations so far.

The brands of organic strawberries involved are FreshKampo and HEB and were sold at Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s and Walmart, among a few other stores.

Most of the illnesses were reported between March 28 to April 30, but hepatitis A symptoms can last up to two months.

If consumers purchased or froze any of the strawberries, the FDA says they should be thrown away.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oversight of South Carolina's Setoff debt collection program is facing questions after records...
“It needs oversight”: South Carolina law allows hospitals to garnish paychecks and tax refunds to collect medical debt
Zeloni Canyus Ellison who died in late January.
Mother wakes up to video of son’s grave being “stomped on,” just four months after his death
Press conference for 6-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Woodford-Orangeburg
Deputies arrest two suspects in connection with the death of Winston Hunter
1 killed in Myrtle Beach motorcycle crash
Police lights
One dead, two injured in Richland Co. hit-and-run

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- Humidity starts to creep back this week as temperatures increase as well
Gas prices, adjusted for inflation, hit a 10-year high this weekend, and some analysts say it...
Gas prices may not fall until August or later
Working together, three police officers used their quick thinking to save a 2-year-old girl who...
Caught on camera: Officers save toddler’s life during traffic stop
Working together, the three officers provided first aid to the choking 2-year-old.
Quick-thinking police officers save choking toddler's life