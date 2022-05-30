FIRST ALERT- Temperatures are warming up this week, the humidity will being going up too!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Are you ready for some 90s and high humidity? Seems like the unofficial start to summer IS the start of summer-like weather for the Midlands.

First Alert Headlines

Mostly sunny skies expected for the next 3 days with temps in the 90s.

Humidity levels are a little higher this week as well.

A cold front nears Friday and brings a 40% chance of showers and storms for the afternoon.

There’s a 40% chance of tropical development for the remnants of Hurricane Agatha moving into the Gulf of Mexico.

First Alert Summary:

High pressure dominates our weather for the next 3 days. This means dry conditions and temps warming up a bit.

Tonight lows are in the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies. A few storms are possible in our eastern counties due to the sea breeze kicking in and making it west toward Orangeburg and Clarendon Counties.

Tuesday is warm with highs reaching the low 90s. Expect mostly sunny skies and a little more humidity.

We reach the mid 90s by Wednesday afternoon with highs reaching 96. Skies are mostly sunny as high pressure holds on to the region.

Thursday we have mid to upper 90s as southern flow takes hold. Expect mostly sunny skies once again and the air is a bit muggy. There’s a 40% chance of some storms for the late evening hours.

A cold front moves in Friday and that brings a 40% chance of rain and storms for the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 80s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. The best chance of rain is in the late afternoon and evening.

Saturday is a bit cooler as the front has passed through the region. Lows are in the mid to upper 60s and highs reach the mid 80s.

Forecast Update

Tonight: Few clouds with temperatures falling into the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Sunshine and clouds with some humidity and highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Mid 90s with sunshine and a few passing clouds with more humidity.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a humidity and temps in the mid 90s. A 20% chance for a shower or two.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance for a few late afternoon storms. Highs in the upper 80s and humid.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the mid 80s. There’s a 20% chance of an afternoon storm.

