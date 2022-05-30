SkyView
Deputies searching for missing 17-year-old in Greenville County

John Dechamps
John Dechamps(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for John Dechamps, a missing 17-year-old last seen on Monday.

Deputies said Dechamps was last seen at the Carolina Center for Behavioral Health at around 5:30 p.m. They added that he was walking towards I-85. According to deputies, he was wearing a grey hoodie, blue pants, rainbow-colored shoes and a gray or black shirt.

Deputies described Dechamps as 5 feet nine inches tall and around 150 pounds. He has brown eyes, dark brown hair and a mustache.

Anyone with information regarding Dechamps is asked to call 911.

