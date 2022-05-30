Columbia Police have seized 311 guns through late-May

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has seized more illegally possessed guns than there have been days in 2022.

The department reports through May 25, 311 guns have been seized (over a 144-day period).

CPD posts the photos online as part of an ongoing awareness campaign.

The description of the photos reads: As part of Columbia Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook’s on-going efforts to reduce, prevent and deter violent gun crimes throughout the City of Columbia, the Columbia Police Department has been highlighting various gun seizures on the CPD website. CPD officers have confiscated the firearms from persons who were not legally allowed to possess a gun and/or during the commission of a violent crime, or traffic stops. The public dissemination effort began on February 10, 2020.

The spokesperson for the department was not immediately available to comment, but reiterated the departments campaign to reduce gun violence and the free gun locks the department offers.

The department also partners with Building Better Communities (BBC), a non-profit looking to combat gun violence through providing resources and educating the community.

Founder Perry Bradley stressed gun-owner decision making is important to keeping guns from being stolen and subsequently involved in crimes.

“These guns have got to get off the streets and just not being able to properly store our firearms, or properly take care of our firearms, right now is giving them easy access,” he said.

He urged gun owners to not keep their weapons in cars.

BBC is hosting a community rally on June 4 at the statehouse to address gun violence, gangs, mental health and other adjacent issues.

“We need to say hey, if we want to change gun rules or change the violence in our youth, we have to change the way we approach things that we’re doing,” he said.

The event starts at 1 p.m.

