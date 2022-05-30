SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Columbia Police have seized 311 guns through late-May

Columbia Police Seize Guns
Columbia Police Seize Guns(CPD/Chris Joseph)
By Chris Joseph
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has seized more illegally possessed guns than there have been days in 2022.

The department reports through May 25, 311 guns have been seized (over a 144-day period).

CPD posts the photos online as part of an ongoing awareness campaign.

The description of the photos reads: As part of Columbia Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook’s on-going efforts to reduce, prevent and deter violent gun crimes throughout the City of Columbia, the Columbia Police Department has been highlighting various gun seizures on the CPD website. CPD officers have confiscated the firearms from persons who were not legally allowed to possess a gun and/or during the commission of a violent crime, or traffic stops.  The public dissemination effort began on February 10, 2020.

The spokesperson for the department was not immediately available to comment, but reiterated the departments campaign to reduce gun violence and the free gun locks the department offers.

The department also partners with Building Better Communities (BBC), a non-profit looking to combat gun violence through providing resources and educating the community.

Founder Perry Bradley stressed gun-owner decision making is important to keeping guns from being stolen and subsequently involved in crimes.

“These guns have got to get off the streets and just not being able to properly store our firearms, or properly take care of our firearms, right now is giving them easy access,” he said.

He urged gun owners to not keep their weapons in cars.

BBC is hosting a community rally on June 4 at the statehouse to address gun violence, gangs, mental health and other adjacent issues.

“We need to say hey, if we want to change gun rules or change the violence in our youth, we have to change the way we approach things that we’re doing,” he said.

The event starts at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Oversight of South Carolina's Setoff debt collection program is facing questions after records...
“It needs oversight”: South Carolina law allows hospitals to garnish paychecks and tax refunds to collect medical debt
Zeloni Canyus Ellison who died in late January.
Mother wakes up to video of son’s grave being “stomped on,” just four months after his death
Press conference for 6-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Woodford-Orangeburg
Deputies arrest two suspects in connection with the death of Winston Hunter
1 killed in Myrtle Beach motorcycle crash
Michael Lloyd
Third suspect arrested in deadly Orangeburg drive-by shooting

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- Temperatures are warming up this week, the humidity will being going up too!
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
Michael Lloyd
Third suspect arrested in deadly Orangeburg drive-by shooting
A freshwater gator was found in a tide pool in North Myrtle Beach on Sunday.
Officers remove alligator from beach in North Myrtle Beach