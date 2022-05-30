SkyView
17-year-old high school football player killed near CCU’s campus, family confirms

Joshua McPherson
Joshua McPherson(Source: Alaysia Mcpherson)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a teenager who authorities said was shot and killed at an apartment complex near Coastal Carolina University’s campus.

Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as 17-year-old Joshua McPherson from Florence.

One of McPherson’s family members told WMBF News that Joshua was a good boy who loved his family, his daughter and his daughter’s mother. The family member said he also loved football and was a great football player at Wilson High School in Florence County. She added that he will be missed as a fellow Wilson student.

The Wilson High School football team also posted on Sunday morning about McPherson’s passing.

RELATED COVERAGE | ‘I don’t really feel safe anymore:’ Conway police investigating homicide near CCU

Conway police were called around 6 a.m. Sunday to the Coastal Club Student Living apartments, which is an off-campus residence off Highway 544, after reports of shots being fired. CCU sent out text alerts to students about the incident.

No arrests have been made in the case, but authorities said that there is no threat to the campus or community.

WMBF News has reached out to the Conway Police Department to learn more about the shooting. We’re waiting to hear back.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

