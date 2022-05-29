SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Organization draws attention to early voting

Early in South Carolina begins on Tuesday May 31.
Early in South Carolina begins on Tuesday May 31.(Live 5)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Organizations in support of early voting are meeting Tuesday, May 31 at 11 a.m.

One of those organizations Carolina for All is meeting with lawmakers to bring awareness to early voting starting on May 31.

Carolina for All is a non-profit organization that aims to promote human, civil, workers’ and reproductive rights, environmental protection, and government reform through education, policy development and advocacy.

Early voting ends on Friday, June 10. The 2022 Primary Elections will be held June 14.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Oversight of South Carolina's Setoff debt collection program is facing questions after records...
“It needs oversight”: South Carolina law allows hospitals to garnish paychecks and tax refunds to collect medical debt
Zeloni Canyus Ellison who died in late January.
Mother wakes up to video of son’s grave being “stomped on,” just four months after his death
Press conference for 6-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Woodford-Orangeburg
Deputies arrest two suspects in connection with the death of Winston Hunter
Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog
Police lights
One dead, two injured in Richland Co. hit-and-run

Latest News

Deputies arrest two suspects in connection with the death of Winston Hunter
Deputies make arrest in Winston Hunter case
Press conference for 6-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Woodford-Orangeburg
Deputies arrest two suspects in connection with the death of Winston Hunter
wis
FIRST ALERT-The heat and humidity will return in a big way this week
Pilot dies in North Myrtle Beach plane crash, coroner says