Organization draws attention to early voting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Organizations in support of early voting are meeting Tuesday, May 31 at 11 a.m.

One of those organizations Carolina for All is meeting with lawmakers to bring awareness to early voting starting on May 31.

Carolina for All is a non-profit organization that aims to promote human, civil, workers’ and reproductive rights, environmental protection, and government reform through education, policy development and advocacy.

Early voting ends on Friday, June 10. The 2022 Primary Elections will be held June 14.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.