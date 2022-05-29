SkyView
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT-The heat and humidity will return in a big way this week

By Von Gaskin
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

  • Enjoy a quiet stretch of weather this week
  • Daytime highs temperatures will go up to the 90s for most of the week, and so will the humidity.
  • Rain chances return to the forecast Friday
First Alert Summary

High pressure is back in charge of our weather, and we will be able to enjoy a few days of quiet/ storm-free days.

Daytime highs will reach the low 90s for Memorial Day. Humidity goes up a little with a few clouds for the afternoon.

Tuesday-Thursday will feature sunshine and a few passing clouds with highs in the low 90s and it will be more humid.

The next best chance for rain comes Friday with an afternoon storm chance of around 30%.

Forecast Update

Sunday: Sunshine with a few passing clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 80s and low humidity

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny and warmer. A little more humidity with highs around 90

Tuesday: Sunshine and clouds with some humidity and highs around 90

Wednesday: Low 90s with partly cloudy skies

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a humidity and temps in the low 90s

