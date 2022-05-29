SkyView
Cars damaged, several injured by shooting in Barnwell

Police lights
Police lights(WIS)
By Celeste Springer
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for tips after a shooting on Saturday.

According to the agency, shots rang out on Union Circle. There was damage to cars on the scene, and several people were injured and driven to a hospital.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re urged to call the sheriff’s office at 803-541-1078 or Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.

