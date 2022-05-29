1 killed in Myrtle Beach motorcycle crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Myrtle Beach.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the wreck happened in the area of 71st Avenue North and Kings Highway just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

The person that died was later identified as 47-year-old Veto Williams, of Columbia.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating.

