Upstate bus driver fired following altercation with students

Generic School Bus
Generic School Bus(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools announced that a bus driver was fired following an altercation with multiple students.

District officials said the altercation happened on Friday afternoon aboard the bus.

According to officials, no students were hurt during the incident. However, the driver was transported to the hospital and later released.

The initial investigation showed that the bus driver clearly did not follow the district’s policies and expectations during the incident, according to officials. They added that the bus driver was fired following this initial investigation.

This incident remains under investigation by law enforcement and the district.

