Speed Street kicks off at Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Circle K Speed Street festivities are at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord this year, leading up to the big Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday.

Fans are flocking to the speedway this weekend not only to see the race and their favorite racecar drivers, but also to enjoy Speed Street and see big performances from Flo Rida, the Steve Miller Band and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

“My husband and I raised our girls on racing and now we’re doing it with our grandkids and his brothers and everything and it’s just fun to be with family,” Lynne Darsey, a fan who brought her entire family, said.

“With COVID it just wasn’t the same,” she said. “It’s nice to see things getting back to normal. All the people here and all the trailers...it’s just fun. NASCAR’s back.”

You can buy a ticket for $20 for just Speed Street, or if you have a ticket to any race - you can enjoy Speed Street along with it for no extra charge.

