SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: Springtime Activewear

By Billie Jean Shaw
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Live’s shopping and style contributor, Christine Stanley, took our Billie Jean Shaw shopping at Dillard’s in Columbiana Centre to pick out some of the most fashionable activewear for springtime.

Whether you work out at the gym or just need something comfy to run errands in, Christine has you covered with some great outfits and accessories.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Brookland Cayce High School administrator in custody after allegedly assaulting, injuring student
Brookland Cayce High School administrator released after allegedly assaulting, injuring student
File photo of students
Lockout lifted at Midlands middle school, deputies talking with student
Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog
Handy and Boan
Court video shows former KCSO deputy appearing to secretly record sheriff talking Goldsmith, criticism and the constitution
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack

Latest News

Winthrop University's Miguel Caldwell
Soda City Live: Winthrop student juggles many hats while maintaining 4.0 GPA
Luxury Picnics
Soda City Live: Luxury Picnics with Bilingual Decorator
Jeffrey Lampkin
Soda City Live: Memorial Day Chili recipe with Jeffrey Lampkin
Women Veterans Events
Soda City Live: Women Veteran Events