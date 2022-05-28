SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Sheriff to hold press conference on killing of 6-year-old killed in drive-by

Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. every Saturday.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODFORD, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced a press conference for Sunday at noon.

According to officials, the press conference will be held at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell will discuss updates on the drive-by shooting deaof Winston Hunter.

Earlier details in the case shared by investigators led to Joshua Devon Pettus as a person of interest.

Previous Coverage:

https://www.wistv.com/2022/05/14/orangeburg-co-investigating-fatal-shooting-child/

https://www.wistv.com/2022/05/22/an-all-star-life-6-year-old-boy-celebrated-week-after-deadly-drive-by-shooting/

https://www.wistv.com/2022/05/16/incident-report-shows-orangeburg-six-year-old-playing-when-killed-drive-by-shooting/

https://www.wistv.com/2022/05/19/an-angel-earth-orangeburg-county-community-honors-life-6-year-old-killed-drive-by-shooting/

https://www.wistv.com/2022/05/20/funeral-service-announced-6-year-old-killed-drive-by-shooting/

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Brookland Cayce High School administrator in custody after allegedly assaulting, injuring student
Brookland Cayce High School administrator released after allegedly assaulting, injuring student
Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog
Handy and Boan
Court video shows former KCSO deputy appearing to secretly record sheriff talking Goldsmith, criticism and the constitution
The Southern Baptist Convention released a previously secret list of accused sexual abusers
Southern Baptist Convention releases list of SC church leaders accused of abuse
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited

Latest News

First-Class Private Chuck Tompkins celebrates 100th birthday at Southside Patty's with Son,...
World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday
wis
FIRST ALERT- Drier and less humid air moves in just in time for Memorial Day Weekend
Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department released a video and pictures of the...
Police: Man accused in fatal shooting arrested after 2nd robbery in less than 24 hours
Springtime activewear on Soda City Live
Soda City Live: Spring activewear looks