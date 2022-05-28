Sheriff to hold press conference on killing of 6-year-old killed in drive-by

WOODFORD, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced a press conference for Sunday at noon.

According to officials, the press conference will be held at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell will discuss updates on the drive-by shooting deaof Winston Hunter.

Earlier details in the case shared by investigators led to Joshua Devon Pettus as a person of interest.

Previous Coverage:

https://www.wistv.com/2022/05/14/orangeburg-co-investigating-fatal-shooting-child/

https://www.wistv.com/2022/05/22/an-all-star-life-6-year-old-boy-celebrated-week-after-deadly-drive-by-shooting/

https://www.wistv.com/2022/05/16/incident-report-shows-orangeburg-six-year-old-playing-when-killed-drive-by-shooting/

https://www.wistv.com/2022/05/19/an-angel-earth-orangeburg-county-community-honors-life-6-year-old-killed-drive-by-shooting/

https://www.wistv.com/2022/05/20/funeral-service-announced-6-year-old-killed-drive-by-shooting/

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.