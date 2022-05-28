SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

One dead, two injured in Richland Co. hit-and-run

Police lights
Police lights(WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol a fatal collision happened on Friday, May 26 around 11:20 p.m.

The accident happened on Percival Road near Melton Drive involving three vehicles.

According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell, two motorcycles were traveling west on Percival Road when a van struck the motorcycles head on.

Officials say the driver of the van then fled the scene on foot.

The driver of the 2004 Harley Davidson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two injured people on the 2016 Harley Davison were taken to Prisma Health to be treated for their injuries.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Brookland Cayce High School administrator in custody after allegedly assaulting, injuring student
Brookland Cayce High School administrator released after allegedly assaulting, injuring student
Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog
Handy and Boan
Court video shows former KCSO deputy appearing to secretly record sheriff talking Goldsmith, criticism and the constitution
The Southern Baptist Convention released a previously secret list of accused sexual abusers
Southern Baptist Convention releases list of SC church leaders accused of abuse
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited

Latest News

Held for 6-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Orangeburg Co.
Sheriff to hold press conference on killing of 6-year-old killed in drive-by
Generic School Bus
Upstate bus driver fired following altercation with students
First-Class Private Chuck Tompkins celebrates 100th birthday at Southside Patty's with Son,...
World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday
wis
FIRST ALERT- Drier and less humid air moves in just in time for Memorial Day Weekend