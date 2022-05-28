One dead, two injured in Richland Co. hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol a fatal collision happened on Friday, May 26 around 11:20 p.m.

The accident happened on Percival Road near Melton Drive involving three vehicles.

According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell, two motorcycles were traveling west on Percival Road when a van struck the motorcycles head on.

Officials say the driver of the van then fled the scene on foot.

The driver of the 2004 Harley Davidson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two injured people on the 2016 Harley Davison were taken to Prisma Health to be treated for their injuries.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

