My Take: Memorial Day

Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Memorial day is almost here. For many, it’s the unofficial start to summer. A time for cookouts, days at the pool and family vacations.

While the holiday weekend should be enjoyed by all those fortunate enough to be off from work, we encourage you to spend a portion of your time thinking about the true meaning of the holiday.

Memorial Day is not a celebration. It is a day to honor and remember the men and women who gave their lives for our country.

Memorial Day is set aside to remember those who died while serving in our nation’s armed forces. Most of us have a family member who has served. You yourself may have even done so. All who serve know there may be a time when they have to lay down their lives in combat.

Keeping that in mind, you may be asking yourself, “how do I honor those who died fighting for me?” some of you may visit memorials or cemeteries, like Fort Jackson National Cemetery right here in Columbia. Or how about making it a family event and decorating the outside of your home with patriotic colors? And don’t forget, you can fly your flag like many already do year-round.

And don’t forget the national moment of remembrance that will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday. Americans are asked to pause for a minute for national unity. No matter how you mark the occasion, it is important to do “something.”

The freedom that we experience in our daily lives living in this great country is courtesy of those brave men and women who defend it, have defended it and who paid the ultimate sacrifice for it to be sustained.

We should never forget them. But especially on this day. So, as you get ready for the long weekend, please make your time even more special by honoring those who make our freedom possible.

Have a happy and safe memorial day weekend.

And that’s my take, what’s yours?

