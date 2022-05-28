SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Mother wakes up to video of son’s grave being “stepped on,” just four months after his death

Zeloni Canyus Ellison who died in late January.
Zeloni Canyus Ellison who died in late January.(WIS)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A mother in Columbia buried her 15-year-old son back in February after a fatal shooting and woke up last Sunday to a video posted on social media of unknown subjects stomping on his grave.

Zeloni Ellison was shot January 29 while visiting his grandmother in Lexington and lost his life to gun violence.

Four months later, Ellison’s mother, Bella, wants justice for her son after seeing the video of his grave being tampered with.

She says the past few months have already been difficult enough for her grieving his loss.

Bella laid her son to rest at Serenity Memorial Gardens just four months ago and found herself filing a police report with the Columbia Police Department last Sunday.

“They were stepping all on his grave, they were kicking the light fixtures all over and they made a video of them doing it,” Bella said.

In the video you can see what looks to be more than one person at Ellison’s grave site, stepping on his photograph, and leaving footprints behind.

Bella says her son’s grave is supposed to be a peaceful place for her.

“But I have to come out here now and make sure no one is going to shoot at me or is anyone going to come try and harm me because they are coming here to harm his gravesite?” she said.

Ellison was Bella’s first-born son, and even has his name tattooed on her arm, saying she looks at the photo at his grave and still sees life.

“At this point I am just ready to dig up my son and take him elsewhere,” she said.

Bella filed a police report with the Columbia Police Department last Sunday and is still waiting for answers.

“Hold these boys accountable for what they have done and think ‘Oh we can go out and mess with people’s graves no more. They didn’t disrespect my son, they disrespected me,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Brookland Cayce High School administrator in custody after allegedly assaulting, injuring student
Brookland Cayce High School administrator released after allegedly assaulting, injuring student
Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog
Handy and Boan
Court video shows former KCSO deputy appearing to secretly record sheriff talking Goldsmith, criticism and the constitution
The Southern Baptist Convention released a previously secret list of accused sexual abusers
Southern Baptist Convention releases list of SC church leaders accused of abuse
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited

Latest News

Held for 6-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Orangeburg Co.
Sheriff to hold press conference on killing of 6-year-old killed in drive-by
Police lights
One dead, two injured in Richland Co. hit-and-run
Generic School Bus
Upstate bus driver fired following altercation with students
First-Class Private Chuck Tompkins celebrates 100th birthday at Southside Patty's with Son,...
World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday