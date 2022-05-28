Mother wakes up to video of son’s grave being “stepped on,” just four months after his death

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A mother in Columbia buried her 15-year-old son back in February after a fatal shooting and woke up last Sunday to a video posted on social media of unknown subjects stomping on his grave.

Zeloni Ellison was shot January 29 while visiting his grandmother in Lexington and lost his life to gun violence.

Four months later, Ellison’s mother, Bella, wants justice for her son after seeing the video of his grave being tampered with.

She says the past few months have already been difficult enough for her grieving his loss.

Bella laid her son to rest at Serenity Memorial Gardens just four months ago and found herself filing a police report with the Columbia Police Department last Sunday.

“They were stepping all on his grave, they were kicking the light fixtures all over and they made a video of them doing it,” Bella said.

In the video you can see what looks to be more than one person at Ellison’s grave site, stepping on his photograph, and leaving footprints behind.

Bella says her son’s grave is supposed to be a peaceful place for her.

“But I have to come out here now and make sure no one is going to shoot at me or is anyone going to come try and harm me because they are coming here to harm his gravesite?” she said.

Ellison was Bella’s first-born son, and even has his name tattooed on her arm, saying she looks at the photo at his grave and still sees life.

“At this point I am just ready to dig up my son and take him elsewhere,” she said.

Bella filed a police report with the Columbia Police Department last Sunday and is still waiting for answers.

“Hold these boys accountable for what they have done and think ‘Oh we can go out and mess with people’s graves no more. They didn’t disrespect my son, they disrespected me,” she said.

