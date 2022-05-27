Sumter Co. officials searching for runaway teen
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
REMBERT, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teen.
Paige Boone, 14, was last seen Thursday night leaving her home on Scotts Branch Road in Rembert. Deputies say she was seen getting into a black GMC Terrain.
Paige was last seen wearing gray pants, a white shirt and a green jacket. She’s described as 5 feet 5 inches and weighs 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information, call 911 or the SCSO at 803-436-2000.
