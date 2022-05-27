Strong storms damage 150-year-old church in Statesville

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Powerful storms that swept through the area Thursday caused damage up in Iredell County, prompting school officials to implement a one-hour delay for students and staff on Friday.

In Statesville, a church that is over 150 years old had part of its roof torn off.

Early Friday morning, a tree that had fallen over on top of the sign for the Sandy Ridge United Methodist Church could be seen. One of the church crosses was also askew and some of the roof’s paneling had blown off as well.

Members say the main sanctuary of the Sandy Ridge United Methodist Church in Statesville sustained the most damage during Thursday's storms. (Source: WBTV)

Members say they saw damage to the main sanctuary and the friendship hall. The storm ripped off the siding and church members stopped by to check out the damage.

“Oh my gosh. Thankfully no one was here,” member Barry Tilley said.

Heavy storms moved through the region on Thursday afternoon and evening.

Due to some active weather on Friday, the National Weather Service will likely delay any storm survey.

The WBTV First Alert Weather Team is in contact with them and will let viewers know when that happens and, of course, the results.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.