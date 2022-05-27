SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Stroke survivor spreads awareness about early stroke warning signs

To wrap up National Stroke Awareness Month, stroke survivor Milly Pierson shared some potential...
To wrap up National Stroke Awareness Month, stroke survivor Milly Pierson shared some potential early warning signs of a stroke.(Storyblocks)
By Molly McBride
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - To wrap up National Stroke Awareness Month, stroke survivor Milly Pierson shared some potential early warning signs of a stroke.

In South Carolina, nearly three thousand people died from strokes in 2020 according to recent CDC data.

Numbness, tingling, speech slurring and excessive migraines could all be warnings of an oncoming stroke, Pierson said.

“Prevention is key, because you never know what’s going on. And as the person you’ll never see it. The other person in front of you will see the effects of it but not you,” Pierson said.

Almost 13 years ago, Pierson’s husband noticed that her face was drooping. He recognized the symptom partially because his father passed away as a result of a stroke and immediately called 911.

Doctors said calling 911 instead of driving to the hospital saved her life.

Pierson now works as a Dispatched Patient Care Tech at Trident Medical Center. She said that seeing stroke patients come through the hospital can be difficult because she knows the pain they are going through first hand.

“It’s hard to see patients that had a stroke and didn’t do as well as I am doing, so it’s rough sometimes,” Pierson said.

She said talking about her stroke experience is difficult, but it is worth it to be able to spread awareness about stroke-safety to others.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brookland Cayce High School administrator in custody after allegedly assaulting, injuring student
Brookland Cayce High School administrator released after allegedly assaulting, injuring student
Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog
Handy and Boan
Court video shows former KCSO deputy appearing to secretly record sheriff talking Goldsmith, criticism and the constitution
The Southern Baptist Convention released a previously secret list of accused sexual abusers
Southern Baptist Convention releases list of SC church leaders accused of abuse
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited