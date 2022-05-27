Southern Baptist Convention releases list of SC church leaders accused of abuse

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday night, the Southern Baptist Convention released a list of more than 700 ministers and church staff who have been accused of abuse.

Two dozen clergy and other church staff from South Carolina are listed in the report.

The list was originally kept secret, but Guidepost Solution revealed its existence in an investigative report.

On the Southern Baptist Convention website, it says: “This list is being made public for the first time as an initial, but important, step towards addressing the scourge of sexual abuse and implementing reform in the Convention. Each entry in this list reminds us of the devastation and destruction brought about by sexual abuse. Our prayer is that the survivors of these heinous acts find hope and healing, and that churches will utilize this list proactively to protect and care for the most vulnerable among us.”

Below is a list of leaders accused in South Carolina:

Name Year Case notes Denomination *Name redacted 2018 A youth minister was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of second-degree assault and battery. Report says case awaiting sentencing and no news reports were published on the incident as of Feb. 21, 2022. Suspect is not on the SC sex offender registry. SBC Mark Aderholt 2018 Arrested on allegations of sexual assault that occurred between 1996 and 1997 when Aderholt was a 25-year-old Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary student. Victim was 16 years old. Aderholt pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury. SBC *Name redacted 2010 Pastor accused of molesting two boys over 5-year period. Charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Free Will Baptist Donald Chrisler Batson 1996 Youth minister at Brushy Creek Baptist Church in Easley, SC pleaded guilty to 17 counts of criminal conduct involving two minor girls in 1991. He is listed on the SC sex offender registry. SBC Jerry Dean Blaxton 2017 Youth and music minister of Sand Hill Baptist Church in Varnville, SC pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor in Spartanburg County. Investigators found him on a file-sharing network posting files containing child pornography. They found 180 additional child porn images on his computer. He is listed on the SC sex offender registry. SBC James William Bell 2002 Youth minister at Mount Tabor Baptist Church in Anderson, SC sentenced to 10 years in prison for abusing four boys in 2002. He is listed on the SC sex offender registry. SBC Stephen Douglas Berry 2011 Associate pastor and youth pastor of New Life Baptist Church in Union, SC. Convicted of criminal sexual contact with a minor. Victim met Berry while he was serving as a youth pastor. Sentenced to 15 years. Currently incarcerated in the SC Department of Corrections. SBC Timothy Lynn Brumit 2008 Former high school teacher and pastor of Sunset Boulevard Baptist Church in Aiken, SC. Sentenced to 25 years in prison for attempting to entice a person he believed to be a 13-yr-old boy to engage in illicit sexual conduct and for transporting child porn through the internet. Uncertain *Name redacted 2016 Youth group volunteer charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. SBC Audrey Grabarkiewicz 2012 Former preschool teacher at Lake Bowen Baptist Church in Inman, SC pleaded guilty to 10 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Sentenced to probation and 120 hours of community service. Grabarkiewicz allegedly hosted summertime sex gatherings for middle and high school students. SBC Patrick Clinton Hattler 2014 Employee of Cornerstone Community Church in Orangeburg, SC convicted of first-degree assault and battery involving an adult female congregant. Pleaded guilty in 2001 to assault with intent to kill charge. He is listed on the SC sex offender registry. SBC Gregory Martin Hill 2011 Youth group worker at FBC in Dillon, SC. He exchanged videos of a sexual nature with 14 and 15-year-old girls. PLeaded guilty to disseminating harmful material to minors. He is listed on the SC sex offender registry. SBC John Gleason Hubner 2009 Youth worker at FBC in Columbia, SC. Convicted in South Carolina of lewd act on a child younger than 16. Also convicted of unlawful sexual contact in Maine. He is listed on the SC sex offender registry. SBC Norman Henley Keesee 2010 Music minister in Greenwood, SC accused of molesting a child with cerebral palsy during music lessons. Pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery. He is listed on the SC sex offender registry. SBC Marion Leon Kosier Jr. 1995, 2009 Former pastor of Branchville Baptist Church in Branchville, SC and Harleyville Christian Church in Summerville, SC. Convicted in 1982 of criminal sexual conduct with minors. Convicted in 1984 for criminal sexual conduct with minors. Convicted in 1996 of exposure of private parts in a lewd manner. He is listed on the SC sex offender registry. SBC Kevin Ogle 2007 Former pastor of Northgate Colonial Baptist Church in Camden, SC. Arrested for cybersex with an officer he thought was a 14-year-old girl. Pleaded guilty to 15 counts of sexual exploitation of children. He is listed on the SC sex offender registry. SBC Kamron Eugene Reames 2015 Associate pastor of Central Baptist Church in Darlington, SC accused of touching a young boy. Convicted of second-degree assault and battery in 2017. He is listed on the SC sex offender registry. SBC Charles “DJ” Fishburne Rhodes IIII 2011 Teacher and coach at First Baptist Church in Charleston, SC pleaded guilty to unlawful conduct after admitting to asking a 12-year-old girl for sex through text messages. Plea deal resulted in no jail time and he is not required to register as a sex offender. SBC *Name redacted 2017 Former minister of education charged with nine counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. SBC Dennis Fred Rutledge 2015 Minister of music at Camp Creek Baptist Church in Lancaster, SC pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child younger than 11. Also pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct for a separate case. Currently incarcerated in the SC Department of Corrections. SBC James Garner Smith 2014 Youth pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in West Union, SC pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery for sexual abuse of 13-year-old girl. Abuse occurred at the church and in cars. It was reported by the church pastor. He is listed on the SC sex offender registry. SBC *Name omitted because charges dismissed 2007 Director of Anchor Baptist Church’s Missions International in Pisgah Forest, NC. Charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor for allegations of acts that occurred at Tabernacle Baptist Church’s children’s home in Greenville, SC. Charges were later dismissed. Unknown *Name redacted 2019 Pastor accused of trying to strangle a pregnant woman outside his church. Charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. SBC *Name redacted 2009 Active member of SC church and former deacon convicted of two counts of kidnapping and attempted robbery of a bank. SBC

Click here to read the full report released by the Southern Baptist Convention.

If you would like to report an instance of abuse in a Southern Baptist Church, call 202-864-5578 or click here to email.

